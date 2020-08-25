The rumour mill is swirling as the Titans look to acquire one of Melbourne’s star hookers.

Whether it be Cameron Smith or Brandom Smith, either way, the Coast would love a Smith.

With Nathan Peats’ most recent performance becoming commonplace, I think it’s about time to part ways and so does the club.

This would leave a giant Smith sized hole to be filled and if Cameron would like to remain a one-club man, then it would trigger a clause in Brandon’s contract allowing him to hit free agency.

The two teams rumoured to be in heavy for him are the Bulldogs and Titans, who are both rebuilding.

The question is; would Brandon Smith jump at the chance to join a total rebuild in Sydney? Or would he prefer the vibrancy of the Gold Coast, alongside other young, talented prospects?

Right now I think the Bulldogs are the most talent depleted team in the league, which may detract from the appeal of the club. The Coast, on the other hand, have a group of really talented youngsters which he could grow alongside, and if he was willing to take a little less money, I think the Titans could build a very solid squad around him.

Not quite on the brink of a premiership, this acquisition could propel the Titans up the ladder, definitely becoming a team more capable of regular wins. They’d need another marquee half if they are to make a deep title run, but with the addition of Brandon Smith, they’d be well on their way to luring one.

Brandon’s enthusiasm is infectious. His tutelage under the greatest number nine to ever do it is second to none, so you know he has the knowledge and leadership qualities required for a marquee signing.

Someone who won’t rest on their laurels and will always give his best effort no matter the circumstance. His style of play would help build the Titans pack into a very dynamic, young and mobile group with the capability for explosive play.

Imagine Brimson sweeping out the back of a short side and Brandon Smith shoots out from dummy half. The possibility of plays for Holbrook to create with such a dynamic hooker would open up our whole attack.

In his last two appearances, Brandon’s played an electrifying 65 minutes, which is just incredible for such a workhorse hooker. Against the Bulldogs, Brandon laid on one try assists and one line-break assist with a further three runs from dummy half for 21 metres.

He shines defensively every week with his effort plays motivating the players around him. In this game, he managed a one-on-one steal, a 93.8 tackle efficiency all while notching up a game-high tackle count for his squad with 30.

The Roosters stats show his offensive capabilities as he was ready to put his stamp on the big Thursday night game in place of Cameron Smith. Seven dummy-half runs for 77 meters is great in such a big game, especially since the defence would have been preparing for him to be aggressive out of the ruck.

He ended up with 118 metres on 11 runs with a total of 38 post-contact metres. He’s one of the toughest players to tackle in the league, he never gives in to a tackle and continues to keep the leg drive going.

He even managed to show that he’s developing that signature Cameron Smith 40/20, notching one himself with the skipper in the stands. Another stout defensive performance with a 94.7 tackle efficiency.

The Titans’ recent recruits have been damaging on both sides of the ball. Brandon Smith fits this bill to an absolute tee. Justin Holbrook would be very excited to add the Kiwi international’s experience and leadership to such a crucial position in his spine.

If Smith is willing to exercise his contract clause I think the Titans should be all over him like a hot rash.

At 24 years of age with plenty of development ahead and coming from the best system in the NRL is not an opportunity the Titans can let slip.

The current hookers at the club just don’t have the X factor or talent that Brandon possess. The tides are turning on the Coast and with the recent rumours swirling after the big-name signings made recently, it definitely has fans excited and positive heading forward with the club.

If Holbrook were to get his hands on Brandon I believe we could see this club’s culture flourish as they push towards the finals in the future.

Best of luck to the Titans in their recruit for Brandon and Cameron – either would be a massive coup.