Payne Haas and David Fifita could still yet shift clubs for the 2023 season.

Broncos prop Haas sent the rugby league world into overdrive shortly before the start of the NRL season when he requested an immediate release from the remainder of his contract - to expire at the end of 2024 - from Red Hill.

It cams as negotiations reportedly completely broke down between Haas and the Broncos as the club looked to extend his contract for potentially as many as six years.

The Broncos eventually got Haas to withdraw his request after claiming he wouldn't be given a release - and that the club weren't entertaining it - but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from once again going into overdrive.

According to The Daily Telegraph, it would a take a three-way move to make any sort of push of Haas to the Gold Coast Titans work, with their salary cap stretched thanks to the mega deal for David Fifita, who is off-contract at the end of 2023.

Fifita has struggled with injury this season, but also has come from the bench and played at centre as coach Justin Holbrook attempted to work him back to his best football.

That hasn't happened as yet, and the last two months have been a write off with Fifita managing just a single game.

It has been reported previously that Fifita would be open to a change of scenery and potential shift to the Dolphins, where he would play under Wayne Bennett.

The Titans almost certainly wouldn't stand in his way if he requested a release with the Dolphins picking up most of the value for the 2023 season, although it's unclear if the Dolphins would spend in that area given they have already signed two experienced second rowers in Felise Kaufusi and Kenneath Bromwich.

If he received the release to join the Dolphins however, it would pave the way - and salary cap space - for the Titans to make a play for the game's best forward.

The Broncos may not be willing to entertain a release at this stage, but it would also be detrimental to the culture Kevin Walters has built to keep an unhappy player - particularly one who is taking up so much salary cap space - at the club for two years when he doesn't want to be there, only to sign with another club from November 1 next year.