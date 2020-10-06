The Titans have confirmed the departure of winger Young Tonumaipea, who has signed a deal with Super Rugby.

Tonumaipea is returning home to Melbourne to join the Rebels on a reported two-year deal.

The 28-year old departs the NRL after 53 appearances across the Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast after making his debut in 2014.

He joined the Titans this season on a train and trial deal after two years out of the game while serving a Mormon mission in Germany.

The Samoa international played 10 games for Justin Hoolbrook’s team in 2020.

“It’s been a privilege to play NRL this year considering the circumstances of 2020,” Tonumaipea said on Instagram.

“Thank you Gold Coast Titans for taking the chance on me after 2 years out of the game.

“Thanks to the lads for a hectic season, and to the fans who have stuck with us through the bad and now good times.”