The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed three signings for the future, with all of Jaylan De Groot, Ben Liyou and Ryan Foran to join on train and trial developments in 2023 before progressing in 2024.

It has been a big week for the struggling Titans, who have added Sam Verrills to their 2023 squad as they attempt to fix a stuttering spine that has struggled to produce points throughout the 2022 campaign.

While Justin Holbrook is under the pump seemingly over the club's form, Verrills and Kieran Foran's arrival in 2023 will add plenty to the side.

They have now confirmed that the three youngsters who are all Titans' pathways players will have a future with the club.

The club have confirmed that the forward duo of Ben Liyou and Ryan Foran will move directly into the club's Top 30 roster from the start of the 2024 season, while Jaylan De Groot will become a development player from the commencement of the 2024 season.

All three are part of the Tweed Heads Seagulls at various levels of the QRL, with the 21-year-old Liyou making his debut off the bench in the QLD Cup during Round 9, playing 30 minutes and running for 39 metres.

Coach Justin Holbrook said he was excited by the trio joining the club.

“It’s great to have Jaylan, Ben and Ryan join us from 2023," Holbrook said.

"All three have come through the Future Titans program and are a testament to the talent on the Gold Coast that is coming through our pathways.

“Both Jaylan and Ben made an impact in our trial match earlier this season and Ryan has gone from strength to strength since being named an Australian Schoolboy in 2021.

"Their progress through our pathways will make our communities proud, which is a core purpose of our organisation."