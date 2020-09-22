Gold Coast centre Young Tonumaipea has reportedly rejected a contract extension with the Titans as four clubs circle the 28-year-old’s signature.

According to Fox Sports’ George Clarke, the Titans utility has reportedly rejected a two-year offer to remain on the Gold Coast.

Tonumaipea signed a development deal with the club before the August 3 deadline after he had spent two years in Germany.

It is understood that the Broncos, Dragons, Storm and Super Rugby outfit Melbourne Rebels are all interested in Tonumaipea following a shining run of form.

The Samoan international has scored three tries – including a double against Manly – and averages 115m per game across nine matches for the Titans.

Tonumaipea has also featured as a winger and fullback under Justin Holbrook and will be in high demand following his decision to decline a contract extension with the Titans.