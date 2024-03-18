The Gold Coast Titans NRLW have extended the tenure of captain Georgia Hale, signing her until the end of the 2026 season.

The extension of the 28-year-old comes after Titans reached the NRLW Grand Final last season - only to lose to the Newcastle Knights NRLW in the final.

Motivated by the Grand Final defeat, the New Zealand Kiwi Ferns captain recently competed in the Pacific Championship defeating the Australian Jillaroos.

"A common theme is there is a lot of unfinished business for us as a playing group," Hale said in a club statement.

"The bulk of us are staying together and we are building really nicely. We've put together a foundation and the future is exciting.

"Our squad is young and it's nice that we still have a few of us older girls to mentor and steer the ship.

"I'm excited for what's to come, especially under and alongside Murph."

Karyn Murphy, the head coach of the Titans side was please to have the experience forward extend her signature with the club.

“I can't be anymore delighted with Georgia's decision to remain a Titan until the end of 2026,” she said.

“She's a true leader and I can honestly say she's right up there with the best in the game.

“She's had such a huge impact on our squad since joining the Gold Coast for the club's foundation season and a big part of our success last year was due to Georgia's leadership on and off the field.

“With a key eye on attention to detail, her sheer determination and work ethic is evident with her phenomenal on-field performances week-in, week-out and she's been a pivotal inspiration for our squad to follow her lead every game.

“As a great role model for our emerging players, I'm so glad she'll continue that role with us long-term.”