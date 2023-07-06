The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that their affiliate club, the Burleigh Bears, will align themselves with another NRL club in 2024.

The Bears and Titans have had a strong partnership and affiliation, with the latter investing in the club over many years, providing them with many NRL-quality players to support them in the Queensland Cup.

In an official statement put forward by the club, the Titans were informed that the Bears would move in a different direction from the beginning of next year.

Whilst there has been no confirmation on which NRL club the Bears have decided to align themselves with, it is likely the Brisbane Broncos- early reports had the Broncos poaching the Bears after losing their own affiliate club to the Dolphins.

"The Titans are committed to the Gold Coast, developing local junior talent and producing pathways that lead to future NRL and NRLW stars representing our region," the statement read.

"We remain committed to developing the game across the Coast and competing in the Queensland Cup through the Tweed Seagulls."

"The club will honour its commitment to the Burleigh Bears for the remainder of the year including the NRL players taking part in the match with PNG Hunters this weekend."