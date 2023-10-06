The Gold Coast Titans have improved their coaching staff for next season, adding Michael Monaghan as an assistant coach.

Monaghan will join the Gold Coast Titans after previous coaching stints with the Manly Sea Eagles (2018-2022) and the Catalans Dragons in the Super League.

Most recently, the former three-time Challenge Cup winner worked as the NSW Cup head coach for the Newcastle Knights.

Before his coaching career began, Monaghan made his debut in 2004 before appearing in 126 NRL games for the Raiders and Sea Eagles and 167 games for the Warrington Wolves in the English Super League.

He is also the older brother of ex-Australian centre Joel Monaghan. Joel played five Tests for the Kangaroos and appeared in two games for the NSW Blues in 2008 and 2010.

Former Gold Coast Titans player Anthony Laffranchi, who is now the club's General Manager of Football, stated the signing would improve the club's learning environment under new head coach Des Hasler.

"Des wants to help his players develop and continue to learn and by adding the experience of someone like Michael to assist Des and our existing assistants, it means we can share that load across the group," he said.

"Michael had a strong playing career and has developed into a highly-regarded assistant over the past decade, so we are excited to add his expertise to our ranks."