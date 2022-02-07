Craig Bellamy's year to year existence as the Melbourne Storm's head coach might be in his own hands, but it has been revealed a decision on the following year will be required by March.

When Bellamy signed a five-year contract extension with the Victorian club last year, it was mentioned that he was only locking in a head coaching role for the 2022 season.

Each future year of the deal with the Storm will see Bellamy decide on his own accord whether he wants to continue as head coach, or move into a more over-arching role at the club.

The Daily Telegraph have now revealed that decision is due in March, meaning it will be announced in the coming weeks whether Bellamy will continue as the coach, or whether he will step aside.

If he steps aside, it's understood he will have a heavy hand in selecting the new coach, given he will continue to be involved with the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Despite the time pressure on the decision, owner Matt Tripp told the publication discussions are yet to commence, but that he hopes Bellamy stays on.

“I will be asked the same question every February and every February I will give you the same answer which is that I genuinely hope that he sees enough in this squad and the squad of the future, regardless of the guys departing,” Tripp said.

“I think Craig only gets better as a coach as time evolves. One thing in life that is a constant is change. You can’t avoid change and luckily enough for us we have (recruitment chief) Paul Bunn and (head of football) Frank Ponissi committed long term.

“We have the nucleus of a very good side, particularly the spine to get us through the next four year. I think they will all be here long term.

“We will build a very good side around them. We have one of the most exciting young kids in the game locked up long term in Jack Howarth.

“Things have normalised a bit now - we are back home. They are back in the own beds. I personally think there is a very good feeling round the club.

“Financially we have never been in better shape. We hope to top 40,000 members this year. The club is really going places.

“I think there is more upside than down.”

Bellamy is regarded as one of the best coaches in the history of the game, and has taken the Storm to the finals in every year of his tenure, with the exception of 2010.

The super coach however has indicated his time in the NRL is closer to the end than the beginning.

It's unclear who the Storm have targetted as their next head coach, although players out of the golden generation - Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk - are all referred to as future coaches.

Slater now has a role with the Queensland State of Origin team, while Smith has moved to Queensland and Cronk Sydney, with both involved in the media.