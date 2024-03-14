After being released from the Wests Tigers as head coach before the expiry of his contract, Tim Sheens has returned to rugby league in a surprising new role.

A four-time premiership and former Australian Kangaroos coach, Sheens returned to coach the Wests Tigers for the 2023 season as a mentor to Benji Marshall on a two-year contract but would later leave the club after just one season.

Regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time, Sheens began coaching in 1984 and has looked after the Tigers, Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys - coaching 778 matches.

To go along with this, he has coached multiple representative teams, particularly the NSW Blues (1991) and Kangaroos (2009-15).

Now, it has been confirmed that Sheens has been hired as a consultant by Westfields Sports High School, which is one of the best schoolboys teams in the country.

Led by Lachlan Galvin, Westfield Sports High School defeated Palm Beach Currumbin 38-4 in the final of the National Schoolboys Championships.

"I've known the school's coach Troy Wheedon for some time and we started talking and one thing led to another," Sheens told Wide World of Sports.

"It's a three days a week job and the school has some great young players who are thirsty to learn.

"I've always enjoyed working with kids and it's an exciting new opportunity."