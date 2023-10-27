The next generation of Wests Tigers players will take on the Under-18s Warrington Wolves in an exhibition match on Saturday.

Known as the Wests Tigers Cubs, the team will be made up of the club's Harold Matthews teams and other Under-17s and Under-18s players as they look to receive a spot in the SG Ball team for 2024.

The club's Cubs program has three squads - Black, Orange, and White, catering for different pathways' stages.

Black is for players transitioning into Jersey Flegg, Organe is for those progressing from the SG Ball from Harold Matthews, and the White Cubs are playing aiming to go from development teams to the Harold Matthews Cup.

Going up against the Warrington Wolves Under-18s team, the Cubs are coming off an impressive 40-4 victory against the Canterbury Bulldogs earlier in the year.

The senior group also travelled to New Zealand in Hamilton, while the White Cubs visited Northern NSW and took on the Gold Coast Titans.

It is understood that the likes of Luke Laulilii, Lachlan Galvin, Heath Mason, and Will Craig have not been chosen for the team due to them commencing NRL preseason in the next few weeks.

Former Wests Tigers player and now Development Manager of Wests & Macarthur, Shannon Gallant, spoke about the importance of the Cubs program to the future of the Wests Tigers.

"It's really important to have structures in place for all key stages of development, and that's what our Cubs programs offer," said Gallant.

"There's much more to it than skills and high performance, these programs are also big on personal development, wellbeing and education.

"We've had a few really successful tours across all three age groups and I think on the whole the programs have been extremely beneficial to what we are trying to achieve in pathways."

Wests Tigers Cubs Team List

1. Cameron Kanaan

2. Riley Oitmann

3. Daniel Waqa

4. Joey Raad

5. Jonah Watson

6. Marc Tannous

7. Luke Keppie

8. Jekope Sovau

9. Heith Pritchard

10. Kohan Lewis

11. Ewan Xuereb

12. Byron Laupepa

13. Jeremiah Leatigaga

14. Aaron Keppie

15. James Folaumatou'i

16. Dougie Tuala

17. Michael Coady

18. Harry Delaney

19. Jordan Bunt

20. Denzel Schaafhausen

21. Jared Haywood

22. Callum McMenemy