Wests Tigers prop Russell Packer will hang up the boots at the end of the season, announcing his retirement on Thursday.

Packer has played 184 NRL games over a 12-year career, which included 110 for the New Zealand Warriors, 41 for the St George Illawarra Dragons and his final 33 for the Tigers since joining the club in 2018.

Playing just 33 games in the last four years, Packer has struggled to stay fit and has been part of a failed recruitment drive at the struggling Tigers, who haven't played finals football in ten years.

Packer has a somewhat chequered past, having been caught urinating on field in 2013, for which he was fined $15,000, before being charged with assault later that year. It cost Packer a four-year deal with the Newcastle Knights at the time and saw him spend time in prison.

The 31-year-old has made strides off-field in recent times though, completing a Masters of Business Administration at the University of New South Wales this year.

Given his second chance with the Dragons, Packer quickly returned to prominence as one of the best props in the game, but it didn't last as injuries curtailed his career.

Chequered as his history may be, Packer played seven Tests for New Zealand during his career and said he will miss the sport.

“Rugby league has been my life since I was 17 and it’s always been a constant, so I’ll definitely miss that,” Packer said in a statement on the Tigers' website.

“I got to play in a Grand Final and play for New Zealand early in my career, and while my life took a different path, being able to come back and re-establish myself and reach the pinnacle again with international football was a very special moment for me and my family.

“With the injuries too that I’ve had in the past few seasons, this decision is something that I’ve been contemplating for a while.

“but it’s allowed me to be thankful this year and leave it all out there.

"I’ve noticed particularly through COVID just how special sport can be and I’ve really enjoyed what I have been able to achieve in the game.

“I’m also incredibly thankful for the opportunity I had to captain Wests Tigers.

“I never expected to be made captain of a club, so it was a massive moment for not only myself but all who have been on the journey with me to get to that point."