The Wests Tigers have upped the ante on their recruitment drive.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Tigers met with Raiders centre Joey Leilua on Monday, who still has a year to run on his deal with Canberra.

Joey’s younger brother Luciano signed with the Raiders for this season and it is now looming possible that the pair wind up at Concord together.

Joey has already been told by the Raiders that he will not be offered a new deal for 2021 and is set to make around $700,000 on the final year of his contract.

The Tigers are yet to officially make him an offer and also have out-of-favour Rabbitoh Adam Doueih in their sights.

Their pursuit of the Souths fullback will reportedly “get more serious” in the coming days.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett told Doueih he was free to explore the market last week to find a starting fullback role, who was given his first opportunity in the league by Tigers coach Michael Maguire.

It is believed that the Tigers have around $800,000 in the salary for this season, which could accommodate for Leilua and Doueih.

The Wests still have three spots to fill on their roster and remain keen to pry Eel Stefano Utoikamanu over a year early.