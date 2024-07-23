Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau has confirmed that he will play hooker on Friday night against the New Zealand Warriors.

The confirmation from Koroisau - who missed last week due to injury - means the Tigers will unleash a new halves pairing of former U13s teammates Lachlan Galvin (five-eighth) and Latu Fainu (halfback).

"Playing hooker," Koroisau confirmed on Tuesday.

As the club awaits the contract decision of Stefano Utoikamanu, the quartet of David Klemmer, John Bateman, Adam Doueihi and Justin Olam were all absent from training on Tuesday.

Second-rower Isaiah Papali'i will make his long-awaited return on Friday from injury, while Starford To'a was seen training in the centres and will provide coverage if Doueihi and Olam are unavailable.