Veteran Benji Marshall is set to be offered a position at the Wests Tigers in 2021. However, it won’t be in an on-field capacity.

This comes after Marshall was told last month that season 2020 would be his last as a Tiger.

Despite a petition signed by 8,000 names to keep the 35 year-old at Leichhardt for one final season, the Tigers board have remained unmoved.

Daily Telegraph reporter Dean Ritchie has revealed that although the petition has fallen on deaf ears, the club has offered Marshall an off-field role that will keep him involved with his beloved Tigers.

“No the petition will not work,” Ritchie said on The Big Sports Breakfast.

“I am hearing he will be offered a job at the Wests Tigers as a support for the players.

“They are trying to keep him in the organisation. It won’t be on the field unless there is a late miracle.

“But I think they are looking to keep him on-board in administration, which would keep Benji involved and keep him at the club.

“Benji has to weigh up do I go elsewhere for one year and throw away perhaps a long career off the field at the Wests Tigers or do I take the job.”

With 322 games already to his name, there were suggestions that depending on who is named as the new coach, Marshall may return to the Broncos.

However, Ritchie was quick to quash these claims.

“I haven’t heard of any offers,” Ritchie stated.

“I’m sure if he priced himself in the right range there would no doubt be some clubs who would look at him.

“But if there is a job there at the Wests Tigers I think Benji would look at it pretty seriously.

“It sounds like a good job. It is long-term and it is at the club he loves.”