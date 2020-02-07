Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy is unsure if the proposed swap with the Wests Tigers for centre Paul Momirovski will go ahead.

Melbourne will be looking to swap young hooker Harry Grant in any sort of swap deal, but Bellamy is unsure if it will happen.

With the Storm lacking depth in the outside back department and the Tigers lacking options at dummy-half, both clubs had arranged to trade the players for this season before both returned to their respective clubs in 2021.

Both the Storm and Tigers must discontinue both players’ current deals before both can be signed to one-year deals with their new team.

The Rugby League Players Association are all for this new unique deal by both clubs, but Bellamy said he isn’t sure where the deal is at, at the moment.

“I’m not quite sure where that is at the moment. It seemed to be a simple thing to me,” Bellamy told NRL Media.

“The two clubs were very happy for it to happen. The two players were very happy for it to happen for 12 months. But there’s been a fair few roadblocks put up by the NRL.”

Momirovski was in Melbourne recently to check out his potential surroundings, and Bellamy gave him the tick of approval saying he is a “terrific kid”.

Bellamy also doesn’t want any part of the technicalities with any sort of deal.

“I don’t know all those rules and I don’t really want to know all those rules either, to be quite honest. It gets a bit technical, so they tell me.”

Grant, who is rated as one of the NRL’s brightest and best up-and-coming young hookers in the game, would challenge for a starting role at the Tigers with Robbie Farah retiring, Josh Reynolds is facing legal dramas and Jacob Liddle unable to return from his ACL injury until at least the midway point of the year.

Bellamy believes Grant is “ready for first grade”, but doesn’t see a role for him this season with Cameron Smith still controlling the number 9 jumper and Kiwis hooker Brandon Smith also on the bench.

Whether Momirovski ends up wearing purple this season or not and despite the departures of Will Chambers and Curtis Scott, Bellamy has designated Justin Olam for one centre role.

“[Olam] seemed to improve each game [last year] as well. He’s had a reasonable pre-season so he’ll probably get the first go at that left centre,” Bellamy said.

Marion Seve and Brenko Lee are currently fighting for the right-side role while Tom Eisenhuth has also seen time there during training.

Bellamy has also confirmed that Jahrome Hughes is set to start the season at halfback after the Brodie Croft departure to Brisbane.

Hughes played as a fullback for the vast majority of the 2019 season, but ultimately replaced Croft in the halves with the emergence of the dynamic Ryan Papenhuyzen.

“[Jahrome] has done most of the training in that position this year. We’ve also got Ryley Jacks back and young Cooper Johns has come on a bit as well,” Bellamy said.

“But certainly with Jahrome there, we had him at the end of the season and he’s been there most of the pre-season. If all goes to plan, we think he’ll be our halfback come round one.”