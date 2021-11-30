The Wests Tigers have made a splash in the signing pool, locking in code-hopping star Junior Tupou to a three-year deal.

Tupou, a Raiders' junior, has played with the New South Wales under-16 and under-18 teams in the past, and will now be at Concord until at least the end of the 2024 season.

The 20-year-old spent a year in rugby union during the last season in the Brumbies' set up before also playing for the Junior Wallabies, proving his talent across multiple sports as one of the brightest young talents on the Australian scene.

A centre and winger with size, strength and speed, Tupou is likely to be pushing for an NRL debut by the time his first season in Tigers' colours is out.

He said he was excited to sign with the Tigers.

“When the chance came up to join Wests Tigers, I jumped at the opportunity,” Tupou said.

“I’m really excited for it. I’m looking forward to joining the squad for pre-season training this week and I can’t wait to pull on the Wests Tigers jersey.”

Head coach Michael Maguire said he was pleased that Tupou had signed.

“Junior is a bright young talent and we’re pleased to see him back on a rugby league field with Wests Tigers,” Maguire said.

“Junior will be a great addition to the talented young squad that we’re building, and I look forward to him joining the team for pre-season.”

Tupou impressed playing SG Ball for the Canberra Raiders before his stint with the Wallabies, and will likely line up in the New South Wales Cup or Jersey Flegg competition to start his time at Concord after spending the summer training with the first-grade team.