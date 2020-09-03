Wests are set to sacrifice $100,000 through ticket sales and corporate revenue to allow club great Benji Marshall to play his farewell match at Leichhardt Oval in round 20, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The NRL have given the Tigers the green light for the fixture change ahead of the league’s announcement for the final two rounds on Monday.

The Tigers will face the Eels in the final round of the season, ironically, against the same team Marshall made his debut against in 2004.

The 35-year-old was told by the Tigers that he would not be on the end of a contract extension, with the club now preparing a swan song match at his beloved Leichhardt Oval as opposed to Bankwest Stadium.

The new Parramatta venue would have been able to fit close to 7,500 fans due to COVID-19, but the Tigers have favoured the 3,200 figure at Leichhardt for the farewell match.

Fellow veteran Chris Lawrence will also be given a farewell match in round 20 after announcing his retirement, with the match set to be his first since round 13.

The Tigers other remaining home game will take place against Rabbitohs in round 18, with Bankwest the hosting the fixture.

While Marshall won’t be with the Tigers in 2021, he is yet to make a decision on whether to play on next season with a rival club.

It is understood that Marshall requested that his management look into other opportunities for 2021, with little interest arising so far.

Former Tigers coach Ivan Cleary said he hopes the 2020 season won’t be Marshall’s last.

“I’m happy Benji wants to play on,” Cleary said.

“He’s still got a hell of a lot to give the game if he wants to. His longevity is a credit to him in terms of the way he has transformed himself across his long career.

“It’s that sort of thing when you get late in your career, it’s a decision if you want to go through with it and keep going on. It’s great news he wants to. He’d certainly be a great asset for a club out there, for sure.”