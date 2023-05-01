The Tigers have reportedly landed the signature of Scott Fulton to join their football department and head their retention and recruitment.

The son of Sea Eagles legend Bob Fulton is the former lead of Manly's recruitment and could prove instrumental in the Tigers hopes to sign out of favour five-eighth Josh Schuster according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Schuster has featured in just three games this season and has been relegated from the first grade side to reportedly focus on his fitness and recover from a slight injury.

The five-eighth who was also recently involved in a training dust-up with teammate Dean Matterson, appears to be on the outer at the club as Cooper Johns is seeing more time in the number six jersey each week.

The signing of Fulton, could help Tigers lure Schuster to the merger club, as well as turn the tides in what has historically been a poor retention record from the club.

Following multiple fitness struggles at Manly, it would not be surprising if Tigers attempted to secure a mid-season switch through the sweet talk of Fulton, who had brought Schuster to the northern beaches.