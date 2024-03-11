TWests Tigers halfback Aidan Sezer is set to be sensationally overlooked for Round 1 as the joint-venture head to the nation's capital.

The Tigers, who had the bye in Round 1, have been undergoing their first pre-season with new coach Benji Marshall at the helm, and it was though that Aidan Sezer, who signed with the club from the English Super League, would join Jayden Sullivan in the halves for Round 1.

While Sullivan's preference is to wear the number seven, it was tipped he was going to play in the number six along Sezer after he himself signed with the Tigers following a release being granted by the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Prodigiously talented, Sullivan has failed to hit his stride through limited opportunities as an NRL player at this stage, but will now go into Round 1 as an experienced half with Wide World of Sports' The Mole reporting Sezer will be overlooked for Round 1.

Moley hearing Sezer is OUT for @WestsTigers Their unbeaten record in danger. pic.twitter.com/zhz3KWXpQp — The Mole (@9_Moley) March 11, 2024

Seems to be word floating around that Sezer has been left out as opposed to injured. Big call from Benji if so — TigerCast (@CastTiger) March 11, 2024

It was originally reported he was struggling with an injury, but it now appears Benji Marshall will simply leave him out of the side for what is likely to be a tough and physical contest against Round 1 winners the Raiders, who put the Newcastle Knights to the sword in a big upset victory on the road.

In his place, young gun Lachlan Galvin is set to make his NRL debut, forming an inexperienced halves pairing with Sullivan. The spine for the Tigers also features the relatively inexperienced Jahream Bula at fullback, with Apisai Koroisau the only member of the likely new-look spine with any real experience under his belt.

The Tigers do have experience in other places across the park, particularly in a forward pack led by the likes of David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali'i, Alex Twal and John Bateman.

Sezer, who is 32 years of age, was set to be a calming influence over the young Tigers' side with 217 top grade appearances under his belt across his time in Australia and England with the Gold Coast Titans, Canberra Raiders, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos.

Teams will be named at 4pm (AEDT) on Tuesday for the Round 1 clash, with the Tigers to play the Raiders at 3pm (AEDT) on Saturday afternoon in Canberra.