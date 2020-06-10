AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 05: Benji Marshall of the Tigers leads the team out during the round nine NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium on May 5, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

Wests Tigers star Benji Marshall has been involved in a social distancing breach with a reporter.

According to 9 News’ Danny Weidler, Marshall kissed the female reporter on the cheek which led to him being separated from the team.

Under such bio-security guidelines, the veteran will stay at home tomorrow, which is a scheduled day off for the Tigers.

The reporter will undergo a COVID-19 test to determine the next steps by the club. Should the result come back negative, no further action will be taken.

The Tigers released the following statement on the matter via the club website.

“Wests Tigers are aware of a bio-security matter at training today involving co-captain Benji Marshall,” the statement read.

“Marshall was involved in a social distancing matter with an accredited reporter, which was immediately reported to the NRL as per guidelines.

“Under those guidelines, Marshall will remain at home tomorrow — which is a scheduled day off for Wests Tigers NRL squad — while the reporter undergoes a COVID-19 test.

“Assuming a negative result is returned, no further action will be required by Marshall or Wests Tigers.”

  2. It must have been some kiss! Oh, and what are the authorities going to do about the protesters who broke the social distancing guidelines at Central railway station last weekend?