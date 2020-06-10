Wests Tigers star Benji Marshall has been involved in a social distancing breach with a reporter.

According to 9 News’ Danny Weidler, Marshall kissed the female reporter on the cheek which led to him being separated from the team.

LATEST: @WestsTigers star Benji Marshall has had a “social distancing incident” with a female reporter at Tigers training. The reporter has been sent for a COVID 19 test. A kiss on the cheek has resulted in Benji being separated from the team. @9NewsSyd — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) June 10, 2020

Under such bio-security guidelines, the veteran will stay at home tomorrow, which is a scheduled day off for the Tigers.

The reporter will undergo a COVID-19 test to determine the next steps by the club. Should the result come back negative, no further action will be taken.

The Tigers released the following statement on the matter via the club website.

“Wests Tigers are aware of a bio-security matter at training today involving co-captain Benji Marshall,” the statement read.

“Marshall was involved in a social distancing matter with an accredited reporter, which was immediately reported to the NRL as per guidelines.

“Under those guidelines, Marshall will remain at home tomorrow — which is a scheduled day off for Wests Tigers NRL squad — while the reporter undergoes a COVID-19 test.

“Assuming a negative result is returned, no further action will be required by Marshall or Wests Tigers.”