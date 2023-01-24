The Wests Tigers have revealed the signing of former Bulldogs halfback Brandon Wakeham for the 2023 season.

Wakeham joins the Concord club on a one-year deal, a move that comes after his time at Canterbury came to an end following four seasons in the blue and white.

On the lookout for a new club ahead of the upcoming season, Wakeham has ventured to the Tigers as he looks to add to his 25 career games at NRL level.

“I'm really excited to be joining Wests Tigers and I can't wait to get stuck into training,” Wakeham said, via a club announcement.

“My first impressions of the club have been brilliant.

“The Zurich Centre is world-class and there is a strong family feel to the club.

“I can't wait to learn off Tim (Sheens) and Benji (Marshall) and all the coaching staff, and I think this move will have a positive impact on me and my game.”

Wakeham officially began his new life as a Tiger on Tuesday, meeting new teammates ahead of his first training session with the club.

The 24-year-old adds to a halves group consisting of Adam Doueihi and Luke Brooks, who is likely to take on the first-string playmaking duties for returning coach Tim Sheens.

“He's a talented young player and a welcome addition to our club,” Sheens said of Wakeham.

“He adds quality and depth in the halves and that's important for us as a squad.”

Wakeham will have his sights on an early Tigers debut once the season opens, with his first chance to feature for the joint venture club to come on Sunday, March 5 when the Tigers host the Titans at Leichhardt Oval for their season opener.

Wakeham may not have to wait long to face his former side, with the Tigers scheduled to clash with Canterbury in Round 3 at Belmore Sports Ground.