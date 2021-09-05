The Wests Tigers have reportedly confirmed off-contract duo Joseph Leilua and Michael Chee-Kam will leave the club at the end of 2021.

Rumours surrounding Leilua's position in the black and orange have been circling for weeks, with the centre not included in the 30-man group travelling to Queensland.

Chee-Kam did make the cut for the bubble in Queensland, however, speculation has been abound in recent days that he will link up with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the coming days, with a deal reportedly almost done.

Fox Sports are reporting that, regardless of the final landing spot of either player, it will not be the Tigers in 2022.

It's understood the Tigers are yet to make a decision on fellow off-contract players Zac Cini, James Roberts and Tom Amone, hence no official announcement yet surfacing from the club, as the Bulldogs did last week announcing a further ten players would exit Belmore alongside the already confirmed Nick Meaney (Melbourne Storm) and Will Hopoate (St Helens Saints).

Leilua's best bet may be in the same direction as Hopoate, with NRL clubs as yet not reported to be interested in the former gun centre, who has struggled ever since arriving at Concord, playing just 20 games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons for the club. The 29-year-old, however, is experienced with 224 first grade appearances under his belt.

Chee-Kam would likely only land at South Sydney as a backup utility option, having the ability to play both back row and centre.