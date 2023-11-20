The Wests Tigers push to recruit players is becoming a personal endeavour, with coach Benji Marshall holding a second face to face meeting in as many weeks.

While it emerged last week that Marshall had travelled to Melbourne to meet with Justin Olam in an attempt to ramp up contractual proceedings there, The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that similar meetings have taken place with Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai.

Luai is off-contract at the end of 2024 and has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1. While it was reported at one stage that Luai was likely to do a deal to remain with the Panthers, and coach Ivan Cleary has spoken multiple times on his confidence of retaining the New South Wales State of Origin five-eighth, every day he doesn't sign with Penrith seems to increase the chance of a departure.

It has now been revealed that Luai is, at the very least, entertaining offers on the free market with the report stating that Marshall visited Luai at his house.

It's believed the merit in making a switch to the Tigers was discssed, with it believed the Tigers are willing to break the million-dollar per year barrier to sign Luai.

As it stands, the Panthers are understood to be only able to offer around $850,000 per season on a contract extension for Luai.

Money may not be the sole deciding factor given the success of the Panthers, but Luai's inability to get a deal done either with his prior or current management before November 1 suggests there is a better than even chance of him departing the foot of the mountains.

Further playing into the Tigers hands is that Marshall, who takes over as head coach of the Tigers from Tim Sheens, was Luai's idol growing up. The move would also see Luai link up with ex-Panther Apisai Koroisau, who endured a difficult first season at the joint-venture.

It's believed the Panthers are hopeful of a decision by Christmas.