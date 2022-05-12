The Wests Tigers appear set to part company with fringe rake Jacob Liddle ahead of welcoming Api Koroisau to Concord for the 2023 season.

Liddle, 25, lost his starting rake role during the pre-season after sustaining a PCL injury and has yet to take the reins back full-time from fellow dummy-half Jake Simpkin.

While the impending arrival of an Origin-calibre nine in Korisau is sure to see the Michael Maguire-led ambush slim their stocks, Dave Riccio of The Daily Telegraph claimed that Liddle had suitors in the market.

“Jacob Liddle is the player, Wests Tigers hooker, he can’t get a start at the moment, stuck behind Jake Simpkin, he was named in the reserves this week and Magic Round,” Riccio told Triple M listeners.

“It is the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Raiders that have been offered Jacob Liddle."

With Canberra set to lose the services of English international Josh Hodgson at the cessation of the season and with the deal of incumbent Dragons rake Andrew McCulloch set to expire in 2023, the Central Coast product becomes a live option to either be clad in lime green or a Red V sooner rather than later.

Liddle has made 69 first-grade appearances for the Tigers since joining the club's NYC outfit in 2015.

The Gosford-born hooker is currently contracted at Wests until the end of the 2023 NRL season.