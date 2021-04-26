Wests Tigers have denied reports they had planned to hold crisis meetings amidst the clubs poor star to the season.
The Sydney Morning Herald have reported that key club figures have called for the crisis meetings with the future of coach Michael Maguire one of the key topics up for discussion.
The club moved to rubbish the claims, releasing a statement to quash reports and state there were no meetings planned.
“Contrary to a media report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Wests Tigers can vehemently deny there are crisis meetings being held at the club.
“I’m not worried (about the speculation). We’re solid on what we’re trying to do here, that’s what I’m focused on.
“I’ve been around long enough to know what we’ve got to do.”
Pressure on the Tigers continues to rise after another disappointing loss on the weekend, their 40-6 loss to Manly sees them sit above the Broncos and Bulldogs by points differential.