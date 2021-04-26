Wests Tigers have denied reports they had planned to hold crisis meetings amidst the clubs poor star to the season.

The Sydney Morning Herald have reported that key club figures have called for the crisis meetings with the future of coach Michael Maguire one of the key topics up for discussion.

The club moved to rubbish the claims, releasing a statement to quash reports and state there were no meetings planned.

“Contrary to a media report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Wests Tigers can vehemently deny there are crisis meetings being held at the club.

OFFICIAL — Contrary to media reports, Wests Tigers can vehemently deny there are crisis meetings being held at the club. — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) April 25, 2021