Wests Tigers prop Josh Aloiai has requested an immediate release from the club, per The Sydney Morning Herald, declaring he ‘will never wear the jersey again’.

The Tigers have reportedly been left surprised by his sudden change of heart, with Aloiai being one of coach Michael Maguire’s most vocal supporters.

According to the report, Aloiai’s manager Tyran Smith asked the Tigers for an extension in recent weeks.

However, the 25-year old is now seeking a release from the final year of his $350,000 contract, with Tigers officials believing it is to take up a big-money offer at the Manly Sea Eagles.

“I find it very perplexing that only some four weeks ago, the player sat opposite to me and professed his love of the club and commitment,” Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Now we have a situation where a form of release has been sought, with a view to taking up a contract elsewhere obviously for more money. It is curious as to how that seems to generate welfare concerns.”

Hagipantelis believes Aloiai has a three-year offer from Manly, but said the Tigers would not give him up easily.

“It is my understanding that he has agreed to terms with Manly for 2022 and 2023, but that is contingent upon a release in 2021,” Hagipantelis said.

“In my view he has a contract with the Wests Tigers which he will fulfil in 2021 unless I can leverage a commercial advantage for the club. The days of players, or others, thinking that they can use the Wests Tigers as a stepping stone are over.”

Aloiai has played 90 NRL games for the Tigers since making his debut in 2016.