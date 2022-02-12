The Wests Tigers' hopes of strengthening the connection between the club and their Western Sydney fan base could be lifted in coming years, with a move to a more sacred home venue on the cards.

The Tigers have hosted NRL matches at numerous venues across New South Wales in recent years, with 2022 set to be no different.

The venture club will continue to call Leichhardt and Campbelltown home this year, however the Tigers will also host matches at larger venues in CommBank Stadium and ANZ Stadium.

Add in their trip to regional NSW to host the Sharks in Tamworth and a home match at Suncorp Stadium for Magic Round against the Cowboys, and the Concord contingent will call six separate venues home this season.

The Tigers will have their current contract with ANZ Stadium expire at the end of 2023, with the club set to seek a more defined identity in the coming years.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald's Christian Nicolussi, the Tigers are aiming to have Leichhardt and Campbelltown as their solitary home venues, moving away from more corporate stadiums in CommBank Stadium and ANZ Stadium.

Embed from Getty Images

It is understood that the Tigers will look to increase the total number of matches at Campbelltown Sports Stadium to as many as eight in upcoming seasons, an increase from three this year.

“It’s clear when you look at all the really successful clubs around the world that they have a true understanding of their identity and a fortress they can call their own for all home games," Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe said.

“Having a similar fortress is something the Wests Tigers are working towards making a reality.

“I won’t speculate on where we play our home games. But I do know there’s always the deep desire from everybody at this club to make sure we always pay homage and respect to our foundation clubs and where they originated from, which is Campbelltown and Leichhardt.”

The Tigers will play the Warriors (Round 3), Sea Eagles (Round 14) and Knights (Round 21) in Campbelltown in 2022, while matches against the Bulldogs (Round 11), Eels (Round 17) and raiders (Round 25) will be held at Leichhardt.

A $75 million redevelopment for the state-of-the-art Concord training complex is set to be completed in the coming months, which will include a recovery pool and a barbershop.

The club have stated the new training facilities will be "a truly integrated precinct that caters for the needs of the community and grassroots sport, development pathway participants and teams, and professional athletes".