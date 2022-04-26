Negotiations around the future of Jack Bird have hit a snag after fears the 27-year-old had fractured his forearm in the St George Illawarra Dragons' Anzac Day win over the Sydney Roosters.

According to reports from The Sydney Morning Herald, the Dragons have offered Bird a two-year contract set at around $1.1 Million but it's reported that Bird is holding out in the hopes of more security through a three-year deal.

Bird has stated clearly in the past "I want to stay here in the long run... I want to be a Dragons player in the future". Yet the two parties have not come to an agreement.

The Wests Tigers are set to hold a meeting this week to decide whether to make the Dragons star an offer.

The Tigers hold the former NSW Origin star in high regard, having met with Bird just before Christmas. After losing Luciano Leilua to the North Queensland Cowboys and Kelma Tuilagi to the Manly Sea Eagles, it's no wonder.

While they acquired the signature of Parramatta Eels star Isaiah Papali'i, the hope is bird would slot in as their other second rower.

Bird has had an injury-riddled career and while he has only recently turned 27, his latest setback does him or the Tigers no favours.

“They think Jack has got a fracture in his forearm,” Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said.

“We’ll have a look at it and see what happens.

"It’s another reason why it’s a good day to be a Dragon - we didn’t let that throw us off.”

The Dragons were just starting to find some form and Jack Bird is a major reason for their play. Scoring four tries in just seven games, Bird has been a standout in a competitive Dragons side.

Whether you're a Tigers, Dragons or Jack Bird fan, getting him healthy as soon as possible is the best option.