Wests Tigers back Tommy Talau has confirmed a new one-year deal with the club, despite not making it onto the field in 2022.

The 23-year-old ruptured his ACL in the final round of 2021 and complications with his recovery from the devastating injury left him unable to play a single game during a horror season for the Tigers, where the club finished at the bottom of the table.

Talau had previously played 22 games in 2021, scoring 11 tries, while also impressing in 2020 when he managed 8 tries in 12 games. His debut came in 2019, and to date, he has played 35 NRL games.

Seen as a big part of the Tigers' future in the outside backs, Talau is expected to complete a full pre-season ahead of the 2023 campaign, with a one-year deal seemingly now paving the way for him to make his way back into the NRL and play for his future after the long lay off.

Talau said in a club statement that he was keen on repaying the faith the club had shown him.

“The club has been so good to me and I want to repay that faith,” Talau said.

“It's been a long, hard road for me, and we've all had to be patient with my comeback.

"I can't wait to get back to full fitness, and doing what I love doing, and that's playing footy.

“I have found it difficult to sit and watch for the past season but there's now light at the end of the tunnel.

"I look forward to getting stuck into pre-season, and then back out there playing with my mates.”

The only loss for the Tigers in the back five is James Roberts, who has retired from rugby league, meaning Talau will battle the likes of Asu Kepaoa, Starford To'a, Brent Naden, Oliver Gildart, Ken Maumalo, David Nofoaluma, Junior Pauga, Junior Tupou, recent signing Charlie Staines and rugby convert Triston Reilly for minutes at either centre or wing in 2023.