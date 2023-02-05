The Wests Tigers have taken a new path to involve fans in home games during 2023, launching a "Wests Tigers volunteer group."

The club, who picked up the wooden spoon in 2022 but still have a dedicated fan base, split their 12 home games between Campbelltown, Leichhardt and Parramatta's CommBank stadium, while also hosting Easter Monday at Homebush against the Parramatta Eels, magic round in Brisbane against the St George Illawarra Dragons, a match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Tamworth during Round 22, and a Round 24 clash against the New Zealand Warriors in Hamilton.

It means their remaining eight home games are split with three at Campbelltown, three at Leichhardt and two at Parramatta.

According to the Tigers' website, they are calling on members, fans and students to assist with match day operations during Tigers' home games in 2023.

The club write that "Our Wests Tigers Volunteer group will be launching in 2023 to ensure our pack has the best possible game day experience at all home games while assisting key Wests Tigers departments on the day."

They also suggest volunteers will receive two free tickets in general admission to all home games, while also being able to experience behind the scenes action.

Wests Tigers are calling our dedicated members, fans and students who have a passion for footy to assist with game day operations at Wests Tigers home games in 2023! Join the team 🐯https://t.co/mda9kbjSXR #ShowYourStripes #WestsTigers pic.twitter.com/ggCpqTKxHY — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) February 4, 2023

Some on social media agreed with the idea, saying it was excellent for fans to be able to get involved.

"It's called becoming involved in a club one is passionate about and helping to change the current culture!" wrote a user on Facebook.

The reaction was less than unanimous though, with many suggesting a professional club should be paying all staff.

"Disgraceful. Professional sports clubs should pay staff. Volunteers are for kids sports and amateur level games." wrote one user on Facebook.

"Free labour you mean?" wrote another.

"Always bragging how well financial they are but can't pay for staff. Not a good look, this isn't a park football club struggling for money," wrote a third user.

The Tigers finished at the bottom of the NRL ladder in 2022, but have made a number of high-profile signatures for 2023 in an effort to turn the club around.

All of Apisai Koroisau, John Bateman, Isaiah Papali'i and David Klemmer have joined the club, while Tim Sheens will start his second stint as head coach of the club, working closely with Benji Marshall. The former star half will take over from the veteran as head coach ahead of the 2025 season.

The Tigers play at home in Round 1 and 2 against the Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights, with a big crowd anticipated at Leichhardt for Round 2 as Jackson Hastings returns to play his first game against his former club after being involved in the player swap which brought Klemmer to the joint venture.