The Wests Tigers have confirmed both Luke Brooks and Apisai Koroisau should be back on the park within the next two to three weeks.

Koroisau has been on the sidelines since Round 15, when he had his jaw broken by a raised forearm, while Brooks suffered a hamstring injury during the same game on what was a horror night for the Tigers.

Brooks, who has confirmed he will exit the Tigers at the end of 2023, has since signed with the Manly Sea Eagles on a long-term deal from the start of 2024, but the Tigers are desperate to have him back on the field as they attempt to avoid the wooden spoon.

Tim Sheens confirmed both players are closing on their returns.

“Api is another two to three weeks, Brooks will be the same - two to three," coach Tim Sheens said in his post-game press conference.

Two to three weeks would see them miss crunch games in the race to avoid the wooden spoon against the Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons over the next fortnight, before potentially returning to clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Tamworth during Round 22, or the Canberra Raiders in the nation's capital during Round 23.

The club's depth in the halves took another beating during the week, with makeshift five-eighth Daine Laurie pulling out of the game on Thursday evening - which the Tigers lost against the Cronulla Sharks 36 points to 12 - with injury. He was replaced by Will Smith.

The Tigers also played Thursday's game without the suspended Alex Twal, while David Nofoaluma and Brent Naden are also sidelined. Sheens had mixed news to provide on the quartet.

“Daine Laurie may be available. Twal will be back from suspension. Not sure about Naden and Nofoaluma, so that's an ongoing sort of wait-and-see how they are,” Sheens said.

It's hoped that a long eight-day turnaround will mean Laurie is available to move back into the number six role, while Twal will reclaim his spot in the side for next week's game with the Knights, which will be played on Friday evening.