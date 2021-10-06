Retired Wests Tigers' legend Benji Marshall could be headed back to the Wests Tigers.

Benji announced his decision to hang up the boots on Wednesday afternoon, and it appears the Tigers are already looking at bringing him into the club's coaching staff.

Fellow legend Robbie Farah is already in a role with the club as an on-field trainer, forming part of Michael Maguire's staff, while Pat Richards, Chris Lawrence and John Skandalis are also employed by the club.

An internal review at the club following a disastrous 2021 season found that Maguire would remain coach, but there were going to be "structural changes" at the club.

Marshall could be just one of those, with a Daily Telegraph report suggesting he could be fast tracked immediately into an assistant coaching role, as unlikely as that may seem.

The Tiger, Broncos, Dragon and Rabbitoh retires having spent nearly two decades in the NRL, with 31 matches for the New Zealand national team.

BENJI MARSHALL

Halfback Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 59.4

Kick Metres

In two stints at the Tigers, he played 257 games out of his total of 346 for the club.

It's understood Marshall wants to coach in the future, and there is a job at the Tigers which has been vacated by Shane Millard.

Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis told the publication that Marshall would be welcome back at the club.

“He would be an incredible ambassador, mentor and coach of sorts,” Hagipantelis said.

“In what capacity I do not know, these are discussions that would have to be held with the football department.

“Benji is such a unique individual and is so experienced, he would be able to coach these young players as to what is involved in being a successful NRL player. That level of experience cannot be bought.

“I’d be more than happy to sit down with him and discuss what opportunities are available within our organisation.

“Benji would be welcomed back with open arms to the Wests Tigers in some capacity. He is a 2005 brother and premiership winner so we would warmly welcome him back."

It's understood the Kiwi has a two-year contract in the media with Fox Sports but would still have the time to become an assistant coach at the Tigers.