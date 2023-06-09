The Wests Tigers could be without halfback Luke Brooks for at least three or four weeks after he pulled up with a hamstring injury during the second half of the club's loss to the Gold Coast Titans on Thursday evening.

The Tigers, who had been in strong form in recent weeks, mainly on the back of Brooks at halfback, were brought crashing back to Earth in the heavy loss.

Losing Apisai Koroisau early to a broken jaw, the Tigers struggled to get into the game and wound up well short on the scoreboard at the end of the contest.

Brooks was attempting to make a chase after a line break during the second half, only to pull up lame with his hamstring giving out.

Coach Tim Sheens admitted Brooks will miss three or four weeks, but they aren't clear at this stage on whether it's torn or strained. He also confirmed there will be a reshuffle next week when the Tigers clash with the Melbourne Storm at home.

“Losing Brooksy with a hamstring means a major reshuffle for us next week,” Sheens said.

“Not 100 per cent [whether it's torn or strained]. The medical staff are looking at it, but he has had it before and generally those things, you are talking three or four weeks at least if you're lucky it's not a bad rupture. We will have to wait for a scan and full medical on it.”

The Tigers face a difficult stretch ahead without Brooks, with matches against the Storm, Cowboys in Townsville and Sharks in the next month, separated by a Round 17 bye.

Brooks' injury could bring fullback Daine Laurie back into the side, with the out of favour and off-contract spine player touted for a switch once he reverted to the NSW Cup.

Laurie, who played just three games in the NRL this year with the last of those off the bench, has been well and truly overtaken for the NRL number one jersey by Jahream Bula.

It has left Laurie out of the NRL side and in the NSW Cup, where he has predominantly lined up at fullback, but also spent time in the halves. He scored a double last weekend against the Canberra Raiders in the competition.