They finally secured their most recent transfer target in Knights prop David Klemmer, but it appears the Wests Tigers are far from done with their roster overhaul for 2023 and beyond – although the future changes may come at the expense of more current squad members.

While the Tigers have been very active in both releasing players and securing new ones, one of their most consistent performers of the last two years has been left in the dark about his future.

Reliable sources have told Zero Tackle that the club's 2021 Player of the Year and 2022 Players Player, fullback Daine Laurie, is still without an updated offer as he heads into the final year of his contract.

Laurie's situation was in the headlines just a month ago after a rumoured link to the Bulldogs was vehemently shut down by Phil Gould on social media - and not a word has been said about his contract status since.

Thank you for confirming. This report is totally incorrect. Totally fabricated. I love Daine Laurie. I brought him to Panthers Academy. However, @NRL_Bulldogs has never discussed making offer to this player. These people owe @WestsTigers Daine Laurie and Bulldog fans an apology. https://t.co/KZunN5HznE — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) October 13, 2022

But the bad news doesn't end there for Laurie as his competition looks set to increase for the precariously-held No.1 jersey.

Discussions about his future ramped up upon the arrival of Charlie Staines from Penrith, with some pundits suggesting the lightning-quick Panthers winger would move straight to the fullback role, which he capably filled this year during Dylan Edwards' injury lay-off.

Speculation has only increased after rumours emerged on social media that the Tigers were close to finalising an agreement with former star Mitchell Moses, who reportedly met with coach Tim Sheens while he was in the UK on World Cup duty.

While that wouldn't affect Laurie's prospects directly, it would force Adam Doueihi out of the halves – and while Doueihi has sprung up as an outside back infrequently throughout his career, he's far more versed in the No.1 role, providing even more options for Sheens and more competition for Laurie, who already seems on the outer.

Despite the challenges that the Tigers faced throughout 2022 and his own reduced scoring output, Laurie's form was still enough to earn selection in the PM's XIII to take on Papua New Guinea at the end of the season.

There were suggestions that Laurie had caught the eye of Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins earlier in the 2022 season, but it's not known if the NRL's newest club is still monitoring the situation as they continue to explore transfer options.