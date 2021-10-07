The Wests Tigers have unveiled a new logo, removing the claws from the previous iteration.

Originally announced yesterday as the Tigers' removed all traces of the old logo from their social media accounts, the new logo features essentially the same head of the Tigers, however, up much closer with all traces of the claws removed.

Tigers' fans were split over the issue, while rival fans took delight in pointing out the removal of the claws summed up the club's 2021 season brilliantly.

The Tigers finished in 13th place, marking ten years without a trip to the NRL finals.

The Tigers wanted to modernise the badge for the digital world, with Justin Pascoe saying the logo needed an update.

“We’re very excited to share these updates of the Wests Tigers brand,” Pascoe said in a club statement.

“As the club continues to move forward in an ever-increasing digital age, this design ensures that Wests Tigers is firmly positioned for the future ahead.

“The redesign of our logo has been an extensive process in consultation with many different parties to ensure we recognise the history of Wests Tigers since its establishment in 2000 from two extremely proud foundation clubs.

“While pointing to our history, this update will ensure that the Wests Tigers brand remains recognisable with a strong digital presence as we look forward to a future of innovation and sustained success."

The Tigers are set to move into a new centre of excellence in the coming months, with Michael Maguire recently confirmed by the club to continue as coach in 2022.