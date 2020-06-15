AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 07: Corey Thompson of the Tigers in action during the round five NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Melbourne Storm at Mt Smart Stadium on April 7, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Wests Tigers fullback Corey Thompson has been released from his deal with the club and signed with the Gold Coast Titans until the end of 2022.