Wests Tigers back-rower Alex Seyfarth is reportedly set to be one of a host of players heading to the Canterbury Bulldogs for the 2024 campaign.

Canterbury's director of football Phil Gould promised recently that the club would have a number of new signings announced in the coming weeks, having already locked up the arrivals of Jaeman Salmon, Stephen Crichton, Bronson Xerri and Blake Taaffe for 2024.

They have recently also been linked to Sydney Roosters utility Drew Hutchison and Newcastle Knights utility Kurt Mann, with reports suggesting the duo could be the first of the "seven or eight" signings to be announced by the club.

While eyebrows have been raised at the recruitment strategy at Belmore given the number of utilities signed, and the need to boost things in the forwards, it appears they will finally add size and strength to their side, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting Seyfarth has had discussions with the club.

Off-contract at the Tigers at the end of this season, it's understood he has been told that he won't be retained into next season and will need to find a new home if he wants to remain in the NRL.

Seyfarth has had 14 games under Tim Sheens this season at the Tigers, but they have all come off the interchange bench, and on only one occasion has the forward played more than 40 minutes.

While he has put in solid performances at the joint-venture, his status has been bounced down the pecking order following the pre-season signings of both Isaiah Papali'i and John Bateman who have been the consistent starters at the Tigers.

14 games represents a drop of three from the season before, even though it could be argued that with more tackle breaks and more offloads, he has had better production on fewer minutes.

It's believed Canterbury like what they see both on the park and off it work ethic wise from the 24-year-old, who has 47 NRL games under his belt and now could extend that number at Belmore.