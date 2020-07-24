Wests Tigers forward Michael Chee Kam is out of hospital after suffering a scary head knock in last night’s clash with Parramatta.

The 28-year old was taken to hospital as a safety measure after the Tigers’ 26-16 loss to the Eels at Bankwest Stadium.

Chee Kam suffered a head knock in a tackle from Eels forward Shaun Lane and was withdrawn from the game in the 27th minute as a result.

Although he showed signs of positivity at the ground, Chee Kam was taken to Westmead Hospital and was monitored throughout the night before being released.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire provided an update on Chee Kam post-game.

“He’s gone to hospital to get checked up but he’s ok,” said Maguire.

“It’s not nice having one of your players in that position.

“Chee Kam is a great character and the players are really fond of him too. They were all concerned there but it’s nice to know he’s ok.”

Chee Kam will be monitored at his home by the club’s medical staff during his recovery period.