Fed up with yet another wasted season, the owners of the West Tigers have commissioned an independent review into the struggling side.

Said review is sure to be rejoiced by a sect of Wests fanbase after more than 2000 supporters signed a petition requesting a formal inquiry into why it was that Wests had spent a decade in the cellar.

As reported by News Corp, Tigers ownership will cede control of the review, with Tony Crawford and Gary Barnier taking the lead.

Both men have current experience leading entities, with Crawford and Barnier acting as respective Managing Directors of Benchmarking Matters and Cooperage Capital.

Crawford also has noted rugby league nous, having previously acted as the NRL's Chief Financial Officer.

In a statement released to News Corp, Wests' majority ownership entity - the Holman Barnes Group - confirmed the commissioning of the review, however, would not provide a deadline for proceedings.

“The board of the Holman Barnes Group has commissioned an independent report into the governance of Wests Tigers,” said statement read.

“The board would like to thank all members and fans of Wests Tigers for their feedback in relation to this matter, especially all those that took the time to sign the petition that was submitted through the hosts of Wests Tigers podcast.

“While we are unable to set a specific time frame for the completion of the report, we are hopeful it is completed in a timely manner.”

Though still holding office at Concord, it is yet to be seen whether embattled CEO Justin Pascoe will become a victim of the review's findings.

The review was launched in the wake of head coach Tim Sheens' departure, as well as recent reports that his deputy, David Furner.

Wests finished the 2023 NRL season in 19th position, claiming the club's second-successive wooden spoon.

The joint-venture club has not played finals football since 2011.