Apisai Koroisau has been confirmed as the Wests Tigers' captain for 2023.

The star dummy half, who has made the switch from the Penrith Panthers ahead of the new campaign, will become the club's sole leader in Tim Sheens' return to the head coaching game.

He takes over the captaincy at Concord from a five-man group who held the reigns at the start of last year, which featured Luke Brooks, Adam Doueihi, Ken Maumalo and now-departed duo Tyrone Peachey and James Tamou.

Tamou ultimately became the sole captain at the end of June for the remainder of the season, but he has now departed for the North Queensland Cowboys.

Koroisau's appointment to the leadership role has immediately raised eyebrows after a jab at the club following Penrith's second-straight grand final victory and third straight appearance - all of which Koroisau played in.

“Just to go out on a high like that, it's pretty incredible, and I'll probably do the same thing at the Tigers," Koroisau said at Penrith's post grand final celebration with fans, before laughing.

Koroisau is just one of a number of high-profile recruits for the club, with David Klemmer and Isaiah Papali'i both training, while the club are also still waiting on the arrival of John Bateman, who is stuck in the United Kingdom, but reportedly appeared at the season launch via video link.

Speaking in a club statement, Koroisau said it was an honour to be asked to captain.

“To be asked to lead this team in my first year at the club, means a lot,” Koroisau said.

"This is a terrific group of players, and I am honoured to be their captain. "From the moment I joined this club, my family and I have been made to feel so welcome.

“It's been a great start to my time as a Wests Tigers player and I look forward to helping this team and this club be the best it can be."

Tim Sheens said that while the Tigers have a number of leaders, he expects Koroisau to thrive in the role.

“We have several very capable leaders in this team, and Api is one of them,” Sheens said.

"He is very well respected within the group, and I know he'll do a great job. I congratulate him on earning the role.”

The Tigers play the Raiders this weekend at Belmore in the second week of the pre-season challenge following their loss to the Warriors without their four new recruits last week, and will play the Gold Coast Titans and Leichhardt in Round 1, before facing off against Jackson Hastings and the Newcastle Knights in Round 2.