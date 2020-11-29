Wests Tigers have announced the signing of former Brisbane forward Joe Ofahengaue.

Ofahengaue joins the Tigers on a three-year deal after he was granted a release from the final two years of his contract with the Broncos.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire said the 25-year-old will provide experience and versatility to the Tigers next season.

“Joe has a tremendous hunger and determination to produce his best football with Wests Tigers and we’re excited to see him on the field with us in 2021,” Maguire told Wests Tigers media.

“At 25, Joe is already an experienced forward in the NRL who has played at an extremely high level in his career and I know he will add a lot to our team in the years to come.”

Ofahengaue made 105 appearances for the Broncos and scored six tries.