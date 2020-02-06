The Wests Tigers have announced Moses Mbye and Benji Marshall as co-captains for the 2020 season.

Coach Michael Maguire said the duo perfectly embody the club’s values.

“I’m very pleased to have Moses and Benji as captains of this team,” Maguire told weststigers.com.au.

“Moses and Benji are strong leaders who will take this club forward with their influence and the example they set both on and off the field.

“They are widely respected not only by their teammates, coaches and staff at Wests Tigers but also throughout the game o­f rugby league, and their appointment in this role allows us to strengthen the leadership of this club.

“With this appointment, our expectations as a group are that every player in our squad will lead the organisation to success,” Maguire said.

“Moses and Benji have a key role to play for us as leaders in 2020, and I have no doubt that they will make all involved with Wests Tigers proud in the year ahead.”

Mbye was thrilled to lead the club next to Marshall.

“It’s a huge honour to be named captain and I certainly take a lot of pride in it,” Mbye said.

“To have someone like Benji beside me in this role is a fantastic thing and definitely strengthens the leadership throughout our team as a whole.

“We have really strong values at this club, and it’s our job as captains to show that out on the field and encourage others in this team to lead in that way.”

Marshall said it was “one of the proudest moments of his career”.

“Being named captain of this club alongside Moses is an incredible honour and one of the proudest moments of my career,” Marshall said.