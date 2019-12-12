The Wests Tigers remain in the hunt for Latrell Mitchell after club chairman Lee Hagipantelis spoke to Roosters boss Nick Politis on the phone regarding the star fullback.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, it is believed that the pair discussed Mitchell’s “welfare” and “where his interests may be better served.”

It comes after the publisher reported on Tuesday that the Roosters don’t have the cap space for Mitchell next season.

“I have spoken to Nick but not about a deal. But I have spoken to Nick, yes, about what’s in the kids’ best interests. Nick has an interest in the matter,” Hagipantelis told The Daily Telegraph.

“It was reported fairly accurately (in The Daily Telegraph) that Latrell had met with Nick and that he wouldn’t be playing at the Roosters next season – I think that’s fairly certain.

“I just had a general discussion with Nick about the kids’ welfare and where his interests may be better served.

“It wouldn’t be fair to say Nick is assisting in negotiations. He just rang me to let me know as a matter of professional courtesy that he had spoken with Latrell.

“Nick isn’t intervening in the discussions or negotiations or anything along those lines. He is keeping us abreast as a matter of professional courtesy, for which we were very appreciative.”

While the Tigers did rescind their offer for Mitchell, they remain interested in the 22-year old.

“There is interest on our part, that’s true, and at this moment, as you and I are speaking, there is interest on our part in progressing discussions if they were available but they would have to be progressed by Latrell and his management,” he said.

“But at the moment the ball is squarely in Latrell’s court, it’s entirely a matter for him at the moment.

“There is no progress or developments, nothing to comment on whatsoever but that’s not to say the lines of communication have ever been closed.

“At the moment we are not pursuing any discussions with Latrell whatsoever. But if Latrell came to us and wished to open discussions then we would be receptive.

“But I have also said we are actively in the market at the moment so we will consider all opportunities that present themselves to us. We have interest in any quality player.”