Four-time Dally M Medal winner and two-time Grand Final winner in 2004 and 2015, Johnathan Thurston believes that Adam Reynolds should be considered as 'the best buy of the Broncos' history'.

Signing with the Broncos from the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the beginning of last season, Reynolds has revolutionised the playing style of the club and has led them into the Grand Final after just two seasons as the club's primary playmaker.

His arrival has seen the Broncos transform from a side that claimed the Wooden Spoon in 2021 to a team that is 80 minutes away from walking away with the 2023 NRL Premiership title.

One of only two Broncos players who have played in an NRL Grand Final, with the other being ex-Panther Kurt Capewell, the duo will be instrumental come Sunday evening with their experience being invaluable.

"It's been a massive turnaround," said Thurston on Nine's Sports Sunday.

"Obviously Kevvie (Walters) getting Adam Reynolds there as well – they really lacked that general on the field to guide the young forward pack and outside backs around the field.

"Having him there, he's certainly been the buy, I think, the best buy of the Broncos' history. If he wins tonight, it'll be huge for his career."

The former Queensland and Australian Kangaroos captain insists that the Broncos will have to get ready for the early jitters they showed last weekend against the New Zealand Warriors.

It could easily be seen that Brisbane was nervous last weekend in the preliminary final, which saw the New Zealand Warriors secure an early lead in the matchup.

"I thought the Broncos were a little bit nervous last week in that first 20 minutes," he added.

"I think if the Broncos can match the Panthers in that first 20 minutes then they've got opportunities to score points all over the park.

"Yeah, a little bit nervous in the first 20 last week so if they have that same impact tonight, the Panthers will make them pay."