Three different NRL teams are reportedly involved in a player swap deal that will see two players join new clubs.

Set to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks, the Brisbane Broncos, Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland are all involved in a player swap deal that will impact their forward stocks.

According to News Corp, the Cowboys have signed Harrison Edwards (Bulldogs) but will lose Jack Gosiewski (Cowboys) to inner-state rivals the Brisbane Broncos.

It is understood that Gosiewski isn't expected to be released and join the Broncos until he plays two more games for the Cowboys.

On the other hand, Harrison Edwards will sign an immediate deal with the North Queensland team, which will see him remain there for the next three seasons, leaving Belmore in the process.

Gosiewski's departure comes after he has repeatedly asked to be released to move closer to his family. A key feature of the Cowboys forward pack, the second-rower has played 67 first-grade games.

During this time, he has played for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons and Cowboys.

With him departing North Queensland, the club has decided to bring in the 23-year-old Harrison Edwards, who has played 17 NRL games for the Bulldogs after joining them from the Sydney Roosters system.

A lock, Edwards is still developing at the moment and has left Belmore in the hope of new opportunities - confirmed by Phil Gould on X, formerly known as Twitter.