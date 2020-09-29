Three Manly players have reportedly been told they won’t be at the club in 2021.

Danny Levi, Brendan Elliot and Tony Williams will all depart the Sea Eagles, according to AAP’s Scott Bailey.

“Manly also confirm Danny Levi, Brendan Elliot and Tony Williams won’t be re-signed by the club,” Bailey tweeted.

Levi has played 103 NRL games, spending five seasons at the Newcastle Knights before moving to Manly ahead of the 2020 season.

He made 20 appearances for the Sea Eagles this season.

Elliott has played 66 games, including stints for the Roosters, Knights and Titans, before joining the Sea Eagles in 2019. He made 26 appearances for Manly over two seasons.

Williams made his NRL debut in 2008 for Parramatta, having also played for Canterbury and Cronulla.

He played 73 of his 170 NRL games for Manly from 2009 to 2012, but did not make a first-grade appearance since his return to the club last year.