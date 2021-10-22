The race to replace Adam Reynolds as captain of South Sydney looks to be narrowed down to three names.

Reynolds' venture to the Broncos has not only left a large void for Jason Demetriou to fill in his halves for 2022, but has also opened the running for the club's next skipper.

Veteran playmakers Damien Cook and Cody Walker joined Reynolds as part of the Rabbitohs' leadership group for this season, seeing their candidacy for the captaincy in strong contention.

Young forward Cameron Murray has also been touted as a future leader for the cardinal and myrtle, having amassed a meteoric rise with the Bunnies and Blues.

Superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell has emerged as a fierce leader for Souths since joining the club from the Roosters, amassing a stunning CV in his short career.

Speaking on Sportsday, Rabbitohs football boss Mark Ellison flagged Murray, along with Mitchell and Walker, as the likely options to replace Reynolds and receive the proverbial captain's armband.

"I haven’t really had the discussion with ‘JD’ (Demetriou) yet, (but) at the end of the day, it will be his choice," Ellison said.

“I’d definitely say it’d come out of Latrell, Cody or definitely Cam Murray as well.

“It’d come out of one of those three, I’d imagine, it’d be one of those three I’d say.”

The Rabbitohs could look to hand Reynolds' partner-in-crime Cody Walker the captaincy for the next few years before he announces his retirement, with the New South Wales five-eighth turning 32 in January.

Demetriou could then turn his attention to either Murray, Mitchell or even emerging centre Campbell Graham for the honours to succeed Walker.

“There’s some young players, Campbell Graham’s got leadership qualities, but he doesn’t have the experience of some of the other guys,” Ellison said.