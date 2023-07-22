After proclaiming that he will test the open market, Broncos forward Payne Haas has reportedly revealed three contract demands that will see him remain at Red Hill.

In a multifaceted strategic plan, the Brisbane Broncos are hoping to keep the future Dally M Medallist at the club after multiple rival NRL clubs are looking to poach him with big-money deals.

Earlier this week, Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis revealed that the club has the funds in the salary cap to gain Haas' services. The Bulldogs, however, aim to use Sonny Bill Williams to lure him to Belmore, which will see him link up with ex-Blues teammate Tevita Pangai Junior.

As reported by News Corp, these three contract demands in the multifaceted strategic plan include:

Money ("Are the Broncos prepared to pay Haas at least $1 million a season?")

Ambition ("Can the Broncos give Haas what he really wants on the field: a premiership ring?")

Opportunity ("Will Brisbane bosses provide post-career opportunities to help with Haas' transition for life after football?")

Despite Haas informing the Broncos he will test the open market, the club is very confident that they can satisfy the first two demands on his agenda and have already discussed a three-year contract extension worth $1 million a season, per News Corp.

The club also emerged as the favourite to win the NRL Premiership after earning the wooden spoon three years ago. The club have built a roster that is set for a decade of dominance with heavy reliance on young players like Reece Walsh, Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo and Ezra Mann.

“I know several big clubs are keen, everyone has to look at their rosters, but Payne is happy at the Broncos,” his agent Ahmad Merhi told News Corp last week.

“Last year when he looked at a release, the Broncos weren't a finals team, but now they are a serious contender.

“If I get an offer from the Broncos I can't refuse, then we would definitely sign before November 1, but right now it's in his best interests to wait until November 1.

“Payne is committed to Brisbane and his heart and soul is with them right now.”