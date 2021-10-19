The Penrith Panthers appear set to lose hard-working centre Paul Momirovski as their salary cap bites.

It had only been reported a matter of weeks ago that he was on the verge of signing a new deal to stay at Penrith, but that situation has rapidly changed.

The Panthers are currently in something of a contract crunch as they attempt to hold onto the likes of Apisai Koroisau, Viliame Kikau and Dylan Edwards beyond the end of 2022.

A new expansion team in the Dolphins entering the competition for 2023 will only make that battle a tougher one for the men from the foot of the mountains, who are also juggling salary increases following their premiership campaign of 2021.

PAUL MOMIROVSKI

Centre Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Try Assists 0.2

LB Assists 0.3

Tries

The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that Momirovski could be the one to depart the club in the short-term, with the Panthers reportedly giving him permission to negotiate with other clubs for 2022.

It's understood the Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors have also shown interest in the club-hopping star, who has spent time at the Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Panthers over the last four years.

He has only managed 38 first grade times in that time, but 19 came of them in the 2021 season as he cemented a spot in the centres for the premiers, becoming quickly renowned for his strong defence and ball-running. He scored six tries during the season, and also can kick goals, although didn't do so with Penrith.

It's understood the Panthers are keen on keeping Momirovski, but won't stand in his way should he find a deal elsewhere, likely on far bigger money than he is currently on in Ivan Cleary's side.